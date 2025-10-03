Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) last week performance was -3.24%

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.33% to $2.09, before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMQ posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.48.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.51.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Trilogy Metals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.54%, in contrast to 29.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.74, making the entire transaction reach 87,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,638.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -21.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 63.63.

In the same vein, TMQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

[Trilogy Metals Inc, TMQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.30% While, its Average True Range was 51.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was higher than 0.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.