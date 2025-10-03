Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) last week performance was -6.91%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.30% to $5.79, before settling in for the price of $6.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNIT posted a 52-week range of $5.68-$10.47.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 53.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -131.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.24.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Uniti Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.28%, in contrast to 70.78% institutional ownership.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -131.31% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.36, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.47.

In the same vein, UNIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

[Uniti Group Inc, UNIT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.42% While, its Average True Range was 30.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.