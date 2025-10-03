Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) last week performance was -2.57%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.04% to $6.07, before settling in for the price of $6.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UWMC posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$8.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.27.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.87%, in contrast to 59.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 596,356 shares at the rate of 6.22, making the entire transaction reach 3,709,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,945,156. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 596,356 for 6.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,631,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 741,512 in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74.

In the same vein, UWMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.39% While, its Average True Range was 40.82.

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.