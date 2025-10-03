Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Xometry Inc (XMTR) last week performance was -8.65%

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) flaunted slowness of -4.16% at $50.26, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $52.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XMTR posted a 52-week range of $16.26-$58.03.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 960.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.33.

Xometry Inc (XMTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Xometry Inc industry. Xometry Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.34%, in contrast to 97.25% institutional ownership.

Xometry Inc (XMTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xometry Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 960.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xometry Inc (XMTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23.

In the same vein, XMTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Xometry Inc, XMTR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.33% While, its Average True Range was 38.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Xometry Inc (XMTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.54 that was higher than 2.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.