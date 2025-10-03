PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) average volume reaches $8.36M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.63% to $135.24, before settling in for the price of $134.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDD posted a 52-week range of $87.11-$155.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.39 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.35 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.15.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.66%, in contrast to 27.72% institutional ownership.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 19.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.96% and is forecasted to reach 11.98 in the upcoming year.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.75, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31.

In the same vein, PDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.17, a figure that is expected to reach 3.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Going through the that latest performance of [PDD Holdings Inc ADR, PDD]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.85 million was inferior to the volume of 9.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.81% While, its Average True Range was 72.05.

Raw Stochastic average of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.07 that was lower than 3.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.