Photronics, Inc (PLAB) 20 Days SMA touch 4.75%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.49% to $24.58, before settling in for the price of $23.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLAB posted a 52-week range of $16.46-$31.60.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.05.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Photronics, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.29%, in contrast to 92.45% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s SVP & GM of FPD Ops sold 15,000 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 330,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,000 in total.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.29% and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Photronics, Inc (PLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.92, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.47.

In the same vein, PLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Photronics, Inc (PLAB)

[Photronics, Inc, PLAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.23% While, its Average True Range was 63.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Photronics, Inc (PLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was higher than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.