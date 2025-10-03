Pinterest Inc (PINS) volume hits 10.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.16% to $31.9, before settling in for the price of $31.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PINS posted a 52-week range of $23.68-$40.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $598.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $594.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.28.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Pinterest Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.64%, in contrast to 81.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 8 shares at the rate of 31.86, making the entire transaction reach 255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.13% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pinterest Inc (PINS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.40, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.71.

In the same vein, PINS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

[Pinterest Inc, PINS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.26% While, its Average True Range was 22.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Pinterest Inc (PINS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was higher than 1.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.