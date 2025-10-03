Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.75

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) established initial surge of 18.86% at $14.24, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXLW posted a 52-week range of $4.67-$15.03.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.46.

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pixelworks Inc industry. Pixelworks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 15.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,173 shares at the rate of 8.56, making the entire transaction reach 10,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,562. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 1,467 for 8.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,083 in total.

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.46% and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in the upcoming year.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pixelworks Inc (PXLW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24.

In the same vein, PXLW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pixelworks Inc (PXLW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pixelworks Inc, PXLW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 65661.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.42% While, its Average True Range was 75.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.08 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.