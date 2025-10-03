Progyny Inc (PGNY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.30

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) flaunted slowness of -3.16% at $20.55, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $21.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $13.39-$26.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.65.

Progyny Inc (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Progyny Inc industry. Progyny Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.51%, in contrast to 96.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GC sold 599 shares at the rate of 23.53, making the entire transaction reach 14,094 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,407.

Progyny Inc (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.89, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.29.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Progyny Inc, PGNY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.52% While, its Average True Range was 30.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.70 that was lower than 0.80 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.