Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) latest performance of 8.29% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.29% to $10.58, before settling in for the price of $9.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGNX posted a 52-week range of $5.03-$12.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -12.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $534.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.22.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Regenxbio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.35%, in contrast to 83.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,624 shares at the rate of 10.03, making the entire transaction reach 76,469 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,973. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,734 for 10.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 244,597 in total.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.07% and is forecasted to reach -2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43.

In the same vein, RGNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.46, a figure that is expected to reach -1.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regenxbio Inc, RGNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37% While, its Average True Range was 70.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.