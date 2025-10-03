Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) volume hits 0.92 million: A New Opening for Investors

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) established initial surge of 23.15% at $2.66, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLMD posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$3.98.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.68% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.61.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Relmada Therapeutics Inc industry. Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.34%, in contrast to 24.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 129,455 shares at the rate of 0.67, making the entire transaction reach 86,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 944,024. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 80,545 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 814,569 in total.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.17%.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.11.

In the same vein, RLMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Relmada Therapeutics Inc, RLMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.80% While, its Average True Range was 89.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.