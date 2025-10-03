RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.30

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) flaunted slowness of -5.22% at $1.27, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNXT posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$1.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.24% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1548, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1711.

RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RenovoRx Inc industry. RenovoRx Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.44%, in contrast to 24.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.95, making the entire transaction reach 4,748 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 325,040. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 0.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,549. This particular insider is now the holder of 330,040 in total.

RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.63% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenovoRx Inc (RNXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 70.52.

In the same vein, RNXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RenovoRx Inc, RNXT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.61% While, its Average True Range was 55.64.

Raw Stochastic average of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0992 that was higher than 0.0804 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.