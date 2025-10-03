RXO Inc (RXO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) set off with pace as it heaved 4.38% to $15.97, before settling in for the price of $15.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $12.19-$31.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.08.

RXO Inc (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. RXO Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.06%, in contrast to 105.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 16.65, making the entire transaction reach 124,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,200. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director bought 8,700 for 14.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,354. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,700 in total.

RXO Inc (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

RXO Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.04% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc (RXO)

Going through the that latest performance of [RXO Inc, RXO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.61 million was inferior to the volume of 1.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.41% While, its Average True Range was 51.66.

Raw Stochastic average of RXO Inc (RXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.79 that was higher than 0.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.