Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) EPS is poised to hit -0.68 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.68% to $22.35, before settling in for the price of $19.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRPT posted a 52-week range of $10.41-$138.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -289.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 89.20% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,491 for 99.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,812 in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -289.19% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, SRPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, SRPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.27 million was better the volume of 6.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.93% While, its Average True Range was 75.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.31 that was lower than 1.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.