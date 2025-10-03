Satellogic Inc (SATL) went up 5.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.41% to $3.51, before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SATL posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$5.49.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 51.72% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.55.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Satellogic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.03%, in contrast to 25.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 22,692 shares at the rate of 3.80, making the entire transaction reach 86,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,451. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 130 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 520. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,019,946 in total.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Satellogic Inc (SATL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.79.

In the same vein, SATL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28.

Technical Analysis of Satellogic Inc (SATL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Satellogic Inc, SATL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was better the volume of 1.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.61% While, its Average True Range was 50.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Satellogic Inc (SATL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.