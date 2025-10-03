Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) went down -2.79% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.79% to $34.11, before settling in for the price of $35.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLB posted a 52-week range of $31.11-$46.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.49 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.49 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.81.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Schlumberger Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 79.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 39,727 shares at the rate of 36.08, making the entire transaction reach 1,433,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 202,201.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.17% and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in the upcoming year.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schlumberger Ltd (SLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.68, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.61.

In the same vein, SLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

[Schlumberger Ltd, SLB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.22% While, its Average True Range was 41.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.