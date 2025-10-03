SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) last month volatility was 9.96%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 9.78% at $0.69, before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICU posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$4.38.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -407.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -407.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8089, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2945.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 1.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 0.89, making the entire transaction reach 22,248 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,400. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 0.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,565. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,400 in total.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.83.

In the same vein, ICU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.16% While, its Average True Range was 42.55.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0850 that was lower than 0.0897 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.