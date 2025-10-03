SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.25

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.61% to $2.07, before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLQT posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$6.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $357.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0500, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9800.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. SelectQuote Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.45%, in contrast to 44.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 3.62, making the entire transaction reach 14,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,583. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20 ’25, Company’s sold 50,000 for 5.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,166 in total.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SelectQuote Inc (SLQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, SLQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

[SelectQuote Inc, SLQT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.04% While, its Average True Range was 53.79.

Raw Stochastic average of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0900 that was lower than 0.1200 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.