Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.52

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) established initial surge of 6.97% at $12.59, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SERV posted a 52-week range of $4.66-$24.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $753.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.18.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Serve Robotics Inc industry. Serve Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.54%, in contrast to 27.89% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,225 for 11.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,332. This particular insider is now the holder of 355,273 in total.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.89% and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in the upcoming year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 509.40.

In the same vein, SERV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Serve Robotics Inc, SERV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.70% While, its Average True Range was 58.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.98 that was higher than 0.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.