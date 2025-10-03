SES AI Corporation (SES) Moves -1.69% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.69% to $1.75, before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -646.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -646.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $640.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2864, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9968.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.28%, in contrast to 17.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 44,051 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 51,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 496,580. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER sold 15,909 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,634. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,473 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.34.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Going through the that latest performance of [SES AI Corporation, SES]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.04 million was inferior to the volume of 16.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.14% While, its Average True Range was 62.69.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1786 that was higher than 0.0969 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.