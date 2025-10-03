Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $63.63: Right on the Precipice

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.90% at $102.07, before settling in for the price of $97.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIMO posted a 52-week range of $37.21-$97.70.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 86.13% institutional ownership.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.38% and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.07, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.98.

In the same vein, SIMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.38% While, its Average True Range was 79.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.43 that was higher than 2.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.