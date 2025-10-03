Solid Power Inc (SLDP) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) established initial surge of 4.58% at $3.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLDP posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$5.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -27.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $703.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.18.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Solid Power Inc industry. Solid Power Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.07%, in contrast to 24.75% institutional ownership.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solid Power Inc (SLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.03.

In the same vein, SLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Solid Power Inc, SLDP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.59% While, its Average True Range was 50.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Solid Power Inc (SLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.