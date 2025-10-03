Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) EPS growth this year is 116.69%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) set off with pace as it heaved 5.21% to $24.82, before settling in for the price of $23.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STOK posted a 52-week range of $5.35-$24.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.74% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.00%, in contrast to 116.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 5,501 shares at the rate of 19.87, making the entire transaction reach 109,325 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,469. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 45,996 for 20.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 925,858. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,585 in total.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.69% and is forecasted to reach -2.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.37, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.24.

In the same vein, STOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Stoke Therapeutics Inc, STOK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.74% While, its Average True Range was 69.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was higher than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.