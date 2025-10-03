Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) surge 9.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.64% at $13.11, before settling in for the price of $12.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNDM posted a 52-week range of $9.98-$42.70.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -28.23% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $885.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.49.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 120.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.23, making the entire transaction reach 102,318 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,327. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 13,720 for 10.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,404. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,580 in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.58% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 48.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, TNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.27% While, its Average True Range was 61.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was lower than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.