Tempus AI Inc (TEM) last month volatility was 6.50%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.49% to $89.3, before settling in for the price of $87.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEM posted a 52-week range of $31.36-$97.79.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -32.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.42.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Tempus AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.64%, in contrast to 41.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman sold 332,500 shares at the rate of 76.56, making the entire transaction reach 25,457,014 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,141,032.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempus AI Inc (TEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.30.

In the same vein, TEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempus AI Inc, TEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.76 million was lower the volume of 12.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.19% While, its Average True Range was 67.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.04 that was higher than 4.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.