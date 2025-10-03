Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) plunge -1.42% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.96% at $5.56, before settling in for the price of $5.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$6.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $741.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.73.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. Tetra Technologies, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.92%, in contrast to 73.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s VP-Treasurer & IR bought 72,633 shares at the rate of 3.39, making the entire transaction reach 246,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,764. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s VP-Treasurer & IR bought 76,131 for 2.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,131 in total.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.04% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.42, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.17.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.55% While, its Average True Range was 57.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.