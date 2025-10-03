The key reasons why AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is 8.55% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.19% to $66.16, before settling in for the price of $56.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTS posted a 52-week range of $17.50-$60.95.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -80.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -80.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.08.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.99%, in contrast to 32.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 40.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,623,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,750.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.42% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4888.34.

In the same vein, ASTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AST SpaceMobile Inc, ASTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.19 million was better the volume of 11.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.03% While, its Average True Range was 81.75.

Raw Stochastic average of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.08 that was higher than 3.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.