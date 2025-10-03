The key reasons why Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is -39.15% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) started slowly as it slid -4.97% to $33.68, before settling in for the price of $35.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIVI posted a 52-week range of $22.79-$55.35.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.51.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Civitas Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.13%, in contrast to 101.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s President & COO bought 31,010 shares at the rate of 28.22, making the entire transaction reach 875,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,487. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director bought 7,000 for 27.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,805 in total.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Civitas Resources Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.65% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.26, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.62.

In the same vein, CIVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Civitas Resources Inc, CIVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.64 million was better the volume of 2.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.79% While, its Average True Range was 52.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.72 that was higher than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.