The key reasons why Fastly Inc (FSLY) is -25.08% away from 52-week high?

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) established initial surge of 4.75% at $9.05, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $8.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSLY posted a 52-week range of $4.65-$12.08.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.66.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fastly Inc industry. Fastly Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.26%, in contrast to 68.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 8.53, making the entire transaction reach 170,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,441,276. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for 8.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,461,276 in total.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fastly Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.77% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastly Inc (FSLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.75.

In the same vein, FSLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fastly Inc, FSLY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.61% While, its Average True Range was 67.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastly Inc (FSLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.