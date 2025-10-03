The key reasons why Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is -82.18% away from 52-week high?

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.92% at $1.96, before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PROP posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$11.00.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 163.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Prairie Operating Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.80%, in contrast to 17.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 89,000 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 187,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 675,817. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 2.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,715 in total.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 163.62% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prairie Operating Co (PROP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10.

In the same vein, PROP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.35% While, its Average True Range was 43.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Prairie Operating Co (PROP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.