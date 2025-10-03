The key reasons why Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is -24.58% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) set off with pace as it heaved 10.03% to $11.52, before settling in for the price of $10.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $2.66-$15.27.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -47.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.19.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.02%, in contrast to 25.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.91, making the entire transaction reach 109,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,073. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 10.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 303,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,073 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 82.54.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.81% While, its Average True Range was 64.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.05 that was higher than 0.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.