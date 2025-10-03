The key reasons why Sezzle Inc (SEZL) is -55.40% away from 52-week high?

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.66% at $83.29, before settling in for the price of $78.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEZL posted a 52-week range of $23.82-$186.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.42.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Sezzle Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.94%, in contrast to 31.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09 ’25, this organization’s Director & President sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 88.67, making the entire transaction reach 266,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 233,000.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sezzle Inc (SEZL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.58, and its Beta score is 8.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.64.

In the same vein, SEZL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.26% While, its Average True Range was 42.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Sezzle Inc (SEZL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.59 that was lower than 8.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.