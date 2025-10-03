The key reasons why VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) is -39.53% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.70% to $3.9, before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$6.45.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 66.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.87.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.78%, in contrast to 59.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 10,169 shares at the rate of 3.95, making the entire transaction reach 40,168 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 174,992.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.60, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY)

Going through the that latest performance of [VAALCO Energy, Inc, EGY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.10% While, its Average True Range was 37.08.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was higher than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.