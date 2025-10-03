Toast Inc (TOST) latest performance of 1.49% is not what was on cards

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.49% to $36.13, before settling in for the price of $35.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOST posted a 52-week range of $26.91-$49.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $508.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $461.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.91.

Toast Inc (TOST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Toast Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.87%, in contrast to 75.97% institutional ownership.

Toast Inc (TOST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toast Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.42% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toast Inc (TOST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $105.37, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.46.

In the same vein, TOST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

[Toast Inc, TOST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.40% While, its Average True Range was 28.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Toast Inc (TOST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.15 that was lower than 1.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.