Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) volume hits 16.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) $96.61, before settling in for the price of $96.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBER posted a 52-week range of $59.33-$101.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $201.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.68.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Uber Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.91%, in contrast to 80.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 100.38, making the entire transaction reach 10,038,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,558. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 150,000 for 100.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,071,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 982,544 in total.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.19% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.39, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.59.

In the same vein, UBER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uber Technologies Inc, UBER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.22 million was lower the volume of 21.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.64% While, its Average True Range was 48.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.79 that was higher than 2.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.