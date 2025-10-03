Under Armour Inc (UAA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.59: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.19% to $5.09, before settling in for the price of $5.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $4.72-$11.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.59.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.08%, in contrast to 45.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 4.88, making the entire transaction reach 488,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,696. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 5.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 519,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,650 in total.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.07, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Under Armour Inc, UAA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.53 million was lower the volume of 13.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.45% While, its Average True Range was 61.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.