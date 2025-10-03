United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 9.8 million

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.41% at $85.57, before settling in for the price of $84.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPS posted a 52-week range of $82.00-$145.01.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $735.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $735.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.77.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. United Parcel Service, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.18%, in contrast to 59.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 88.17, making the entire transaction reach 44,084 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 86.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 432,477. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,160 in total.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.12% and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.72, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.49.

In the same vein, UPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.08% While, its Average True Range was 57.55.

Raw Stochastic average of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.63 that was lower than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.