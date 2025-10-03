Unity Software Inc (U) EPS growth this year is -22.28%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.09% to $39.1, before settling in for the price of $38.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, U posted a 52-week range of $15.33-$46.94.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -22.36% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $334.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.24.

Unity Software Inc (U) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Unity Software Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.93%, in contrast to 67.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 250,000 shares at the rate of 39.83, making the entire transaction reach 9,957,812 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,548,146. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 645 for 46.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,005. This particular insider is now the holder of 453,788 in total.

Unity Software Inc (U) Earnings and Revenue Records

Unity Software Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.28% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unity Software Inc (U). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.55.

In the same vein, U’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unity Software Inc (U)

[Unity Software Inc, U] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.39% While, its Average True Range was 32.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Software Inc (U) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.92 that was higher than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.