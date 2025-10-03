Valley National Bancorp (VLY) latest performance of -0.09% is not what was on cards

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $10.57, before settling in for the price of $10.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLY posted a 52-week range of $7.48-$11.14.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.53% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $560.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $477.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.39.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Valley National Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.61%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.95% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.53, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.43.

In the same vein, VLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.95% While, its Average True Range was 44.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.