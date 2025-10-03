Venture Global Inc (VG) is 0.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) flaunted slowness of -6.39% at $13.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VG posted a 52-week range of $6.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.71.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Venture Global Inc industry. Venture Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.44%, in contrast to 18.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 13.69, making the entire transaction reach 6,845,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 840,076 for 13.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,542,644. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Venture Global Inc (VG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96.

In the same vein, VG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Venture Global Inc (VG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Venture Global Inc, VG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.44% While, its Average True Range was 45.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Venture Global Inc (VG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.63 that was lower than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.