Viasat, Inc (VSAT) latest performance of 5.32% is not what was on cards

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.32% at $30.88, before settling in for the price of $29.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSAT posted a 52-week range of $6.69-$34.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -320.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -320.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.52.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Viasat, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.88%, in contrast to 97.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 33.33, making the entire transaction reach 833,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,377. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 50,000 for 32.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,643,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,764 in total.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -320.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viasat, Inc (VSAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, VSAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.45% While, its Average True Range was 59.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Viasat, Inc (VSAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.99 that was higher than 1.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.