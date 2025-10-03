Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) EPS is poised to hit -1.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.21% at $4.04, before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPCE posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$8.19.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $232.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.75.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.39%, in contrast to 20.42% institutional ownership.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.52% and is forecasted to reach -3.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 70.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 136.86.

In the same vein, SPCE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.05, a figure that is expected to reach -1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.03% While, its Average True Range was 75.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.