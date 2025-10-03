Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recent quarterly performance of 36.33% is not showing the real picture

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) established initial surge of 8.91% at $3.79, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$5.79.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $293.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.75.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vuzix Corporation industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.40%, in contrast to 30.94% institutional ownership.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.01.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.36% While, its Average True Range was 80.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.