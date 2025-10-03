VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) started slowly as it slid -4.69% to $0.32, before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYNE posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$4.30.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 65.87% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4178, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5217.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.94%, in contrast to 27.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 43,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,472.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.47% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.15.

In the same vein, VYNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VYNE Therapeutics Inc, VYNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.43 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.93% While, its Average True Range was 47.32.

Raw Stochastic average of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0183 that was lower than 0.0844 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.