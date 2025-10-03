Walmart Inc (WMT) average volume reaches $15.86M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.26% at $101.7, before settling in for the price of $101.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMT posted a 52-week range of $78.98-$106.11.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.82% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.97 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $810.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.11.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. Walmart Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.36%, in contrast to 35.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,200 shares at the rate of 101.33, making the entire transaction reach 222,933 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 621,718. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 19,416 for 103.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,003,987. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,373,576 in total.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.05% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Walmart Inc (WMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.37, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.96.

In the same vein, WMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Walmart Inc (WMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.32% While, its Average True Range was 43.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Walmart Inc (WMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.50 that was lower than 1.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.