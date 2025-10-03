Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 20 Days SMA touch -2.31%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.46% to $80.5, before settling in for the price of $80.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WFC posted a 52-week range of $54.40-$86.65.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Wells Fargo & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 78.46% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16 ’24, Company’s Sr. Executive Vice President sold 60,000 for 63.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,822,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,610 in total.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.22% and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.81, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.84.

In the same vein, WFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

[Wells Fargo & Co, WFC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20% While, its Average True Range was 34.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.70 that was higher than 1.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.