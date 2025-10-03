Western Union Company (WU) latest performance of -0.25% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started slowly as it slid -0.25% to $8.06, before settling in for the price of $8.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $7.85-$12.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $324.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.53.

Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.85%, in contrast to 95.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President bought 176,470 shares at the rate of 8.49, making the entire transaction reach 1,498,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 913,125. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 17,500 for 8.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,611 in total.

Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.31% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Union Company (WU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.04, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.64.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Union Company (WU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Western Union Company, WU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.67 million was better the volume of 7.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.30% While, its Average True Range was 41.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.