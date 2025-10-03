Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6850: Right on the Precipice

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) established initial surge of 17.65% at $1.2, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.32.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 47.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7874, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6850.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westwater Resources Inc industry. Westwater Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.78%, in contrast to 7.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.54, making the entire transaction reach 27,068 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 446,443.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Westwater Resources Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westwater Resources Inc, WWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.12% While, its Average True Range was 83.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1113 that was higher than 0.0585 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.