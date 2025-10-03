Williams Cos Inc (WMB) average volume reaches $6.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $64.06, before settling in for the price of $63.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMB posted a 52-week range of $46.53-$64.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.12.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Williams Cos Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 88.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04 ’25, this organization’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 57.62, making the entire transaction reach 115,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 311,645.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Williams Cos Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.51% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Williams Cos Inc (WMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.32, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.34.

In the same vein, WMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Williams Cos Inc (WMB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Williams Cos Inc, WMB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.6 million was better the volume of 7.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.05% While, its Average True Range was 77.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Williams Cos Inc (WMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.28 that was higher than 1.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.