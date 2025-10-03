Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) volume hits 9.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) flaunted slowness of -0.38% at $2.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIT posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$3.79.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $10.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wipro Ltd. ADR industry. Wipro Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 3.33% institutional ownership.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.77, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.23.

In the same vein, WIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wipro Ltd. ADR, WIT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.38% While, its Average True Range was 27.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.06 that was higher than 0.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.